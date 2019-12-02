A Spanish Nativity —Stile Antico (Harmonia Mundi 902312)

The Spanish ‘Golden Age’ witnessed an astonishing musical flowering, fully worthy of the nation’s newfound preeminence on the world stage. Focusing on works for Christmas and Epiphany, Stile Antico explores this musical treasury, drawing together a mix of sumptuous polyphony and infectiously joyful folk dances. The centerpiece of the program is the rich and luminous Missa Beata Dei genitrix Maria by Alonso Lobo. Interspersed between its movements are motets by Tomás Luis de Victoria, Francisco Guerrero and Cristóbal de Morales, Riu, riu, chiu and an exuberant ensalada, El jubilate, by Catalan composer Mateo Flecha, and classic villancicos – traditional carols using folk melodies. All stylishly rendered by the outstanding UK chamber choir!