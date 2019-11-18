© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Across the Stars

Published November 18, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST

Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram Orchestra 306290)

Apple Music Preview had this to say about Across the Stars: “Some of music’s greatest melodies are found in the soundtracks of John Williams, many of which have been rearranged by the composer for violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter.  Across the Stars is a true meeting of minds.  Mutter’s golden tone fits Williams’ sumptuous tunes like a glove in the beautiful main theme from  Schindler’s List and “Across the Stars” from  Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, while her technical mastery has inspired Williams to transform “Hedwig’s Theme” from  Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone into a virtuosic fantasy for violin and orchestra. There are some lesser-known gems here, too, including the soaring “Nice to Be Around” from 1973’s  Cinderella Liberty and the grippingly angular “Night Journeys” from the 1979 movie  Dracula.”