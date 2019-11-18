Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram Orchestra 306290)

Apple Music Preview had this to say about Across the Stars: “Some of music’s greatest melodies are found in the soundtracks of John Williams, many of which have been rearranged by the composer for violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. Across the Stars is a true meeting of minds. Mutter’s golden tone fits Williams’ sumptuous tunes like a glove in the beautiful main theme from Schindler’s List and “Across the Stars” from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, while her technical mastery has inspired Williams to transform “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone into a virtuosic fantasy for violin and orchestra. There are some lesser-known gems here, too, including the soaring “Nice to Be Around” from 1973’s Cinderella Liberty and the grippingly angular “Night Journeys” from the 1979 movie Dracula.”