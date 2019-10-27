WCLV Program Guide 10-27-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Halloween at the Movies

Domenico Savino & Sam Perry: The Phantom of the Opera: Through the Looking Glass—Lon Chaney, actor; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 1:05

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 7:20

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 10:10

Victor Young: The Uninvited: End of the Ghost & Finale—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 5:33

Bernard Hermann: A Portrait of Hitch—London Philharmonic/Bernard Herrmann (Decca 443895) 8:16

Bernard Hermann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 15:43

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 5:38

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Robert Chen, violin; Joyce DiDonato, soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Don Giovanni, K. 527

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21 Fritz Reiner,cond

Hector Berlioz: The Death of Cleopatra (EXCERPT)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Soloists: Dorothea Roschmann, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Steve Davislim, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; The New York Choral Artists; Joseph Flummerfelt, director

J.S. Bach: Mass in B Minor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Acronym—The Instrumental Recordings - Co-founder Kivi Cahn-Lipman joins us once again to discuss the groups work with instrumental composers of the early 17th century

Antonio Bertali: Sonata A 4 In D Minor

Antonio Bertali : Sonata A 8 In A Minor

Antonio Bertali : Sonata A 6 In D Minor (3)

Samuel Capricornus: Sonata a8 in A Minor

Adam Drese: Sonata a6 in C Major

Philipp Jakob Rittier: Sonata a5 in F Major

Georg Piscator: Sonata a7 in A Minor

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Ciacona

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:17 William Byrd: Canticle 'Nunc dimittis' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 7:00

06:13:43 Hugh Aston: Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 14:27

06:28:37 Thomas Tallis: In manus tuas, Domine Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 2:38

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ History at Notre Dame - Olivier Latry joins Michael Barone to reflect on the legacy of performers and composers associated with France’s famous Cathedral

TRADITIONAL: Kyrie “Orbis factor” Notre Dame Cathedral Choirs/Jehan Revert; Michel Fischer* & Pierre Cochereau (r. 1976) Solstice FYCD-019

LOUIS VIERNE: Kyrie, fr Messe Solennelle, Op. 16 Notre Dame Cathedral Choirs/Jehan Revert; Jacques Marichal* & Pierre Cochereau (r. 1978) Solstice FYCD-064

CLAUDE BALBASTRE: Marche des Marseillois et l’Air Ça Ira Olivier Latry (r. 2013) Naïve 5338

PIERRE COCHEREAU: Improvised Basse de Trompette Pierre Cochereau (r. 1977) Solstice FYCD-059

J.S.BACH: In dir ist Freude, BWV 615. VIERNE: Meditation-Improvisation Louis Vierne (r. 1920) EMI 555037

OLIVIER LATRY: Improvisation Olivier Latry (r. 2013) Naïve 5338

J.S.BACH: Herzlich tut mich verlangen, BWV 727 Olivier Latry (r. 2019) La Dolce Volta 69

BACH: Fantasy in g, BWV 542 Olivier Latry (r. 2019) La Dolce Volta 69

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation - This program gives us the opportunity once again to delve into music composed in response to the Protestant Reformation, and some that was written in reaction to it. We’ll hear music from the time of the Reformation, and even centuries later. Join Peter DuBois as we explore the music resulting from this pivotal period in the Church

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Ellis – Earth & Air season preview

Victor Herbert: Serenade, Op.12: Finale Southwest Chamber Orchestra Pforzheim/Sebastian Tewinkel (CPO 7775762 CD) 5:04

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No.8 : Adagio Nieuw Sinfonietta Amsterdam/Lev Markiz (BIS 938 CD) 5:04

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Adagietto Accentus/Laurence Equilbey (Naïve 4947 CD) 9:08

Maurice Ravel: Quartet in F Major: I. Tres moderato Budapest Quartet (CBS 44843 CD) 8:40

George Enescu: Octet for Strings: II. Tres fougueux St. Martin in the fields Chamber Ensemble (Chandos 9131 CD) 7:48

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:14 Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Bis 165 16:00

10:21:54 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

10:42:54 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 11:42

10:56:07 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

11:01:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Lobet den Herrn' BWV 230 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 6:08

11:09:14 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

11:30:13 Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 19:45

11:51:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3 BWV 1032 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 4:13

11:56:36 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat Kk 544 András Schiff, piano Decca 421422 4:10

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Carlos Kalmar; Soloist: Frank Almond, violin

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

Bela Bartok: Two Portraits

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 6 in D major, Op. 60

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen for 23 solo strings Edo de Waart, cond

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Rebel Baroque

Salamon Rossi: Sonata sopra l’aria...

Jean-Marie Leclair: Chaconne in D Major

William Boyce: Sonata V in D Major

Georg Philipp Telemann: Sonata Corellisante V in G minor, TWV 42, g 4

George Frideric Handel: Sonata Op. 5, No. 7 in B-flat Major HWV 402

Preview: Wu Han, Gloria Chien, Gilles Vonsattel - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and 5 Variations in G K. 501

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:02:40 Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 7 Alexander Markov, violin German Radio Philharmonic Marcello Viotti Erato 45788 29:54

15:34:46 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57

15:44:26 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp Op 60 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 8:39

15:53:39 Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:30

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in F K 459

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

17:45:18 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 15:15

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded July 31, 2019 - World-renown cellist Paul Katz joins From the Top as guest host for a broadcast featuring outstanding musicians from all over the world participating in the 23rd Annual Morningside Music Bridge program held at New England Conservatory in Boston. We meet a 13-year-old cellist from Israel, a teenage violist from Shanghai performs Brahms, and two musicians join Paul Katz in a finale performance of Beethoven’s “Ghost Trio”

18-year-old cellist Anthony Choi from New York, New York, Guest Host Paul Katz, cello, and Susanne Ruberg-Gordon, piano performing I. Andante, II. Allegro from Sonata for Two Cellos in G Minor, Op. 2, No. 8, by George Frederic Handel (1685-1759)

13-year-old cellist Nahar Eliaz from Savyon, Israel performing I. Preludio-Fantasia from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)

16-year-old pianist Mohammad Alsheikh from Ramallah, West Bank, Palestine performing Ballade No. 2 in F Major, Op. 38 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

18-year-old violist Yizilin Liang from Shanghai, China and Qiuning Jonie Huang, piano performing III. Allegretto grazioso from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 120, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

15-year-old violinist Hannah Pozorska from Gdansk, Poland and Akiko Tominaga, piano performing I. The Fountain of Arethusa from "Myths", Op. 30 by Karol Szymanowski (1882-1937)

13-year-old violinist Anna Stube from Calgary, Canada, 15-year-old pianist Henry From from Bellingham, Washington, and Guest Host Paul Katz, cello, performing I. Allegro from Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1 “Ghost" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:53 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 20:15

19:26:16 Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6 Henryk Szeryng, violin London Symphony Sir Alexander Gibson Philips 4788977 31:35

20:00:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony Op 58 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 57:48

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: echoing fields...spreading light (2009-10) Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 5:43

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22

William Rayer: Night Moods Mary Kay Fink, flute; Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 8:40

James Wilding: Water Nymphs; Fire and Phoenix James Wilding, piano (Filia Mundi 5077) 9:27

Scott Michal: Elegy Thoughts that Do Often Lie Too Deep for Tears Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-18) 8:20

Tom Lopez: Espaces Pointilles Kathleen Chastain, flute (CCG 09-08-02) 9:11

21:57:08 Amy Beach: Berceuse Op 40 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:44

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:36 Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 4795448 4:26

23:09:03 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:32

23:12:36 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

23:21:01 Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 3:33

23:24:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 K 219 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 9:37

23:34:13 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn Almeda Trio Albany 1386 6:08

23:41:31 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' S 565/2 Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525 6:06

23:47:38 Leopold Stokowski: Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's 'St. John Passion' Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 8:41

23:56:19 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:48

23:59:37 Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:44