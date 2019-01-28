George Szell: The Complete Columbia Album Collection (Sony 547185)

Our Recording of the Month for December 2018 was one for the ages: the Complete Columbia Album Collection of George Szell and the Cleveland Orchestra, compiled by Sony Classical for the orchestra’s Centennial. 106 CDs—106! Each and every Szell-Cleveland Orchestra release from 1947 to 1969, including some recordings that haven’t aired on WCLV in decades! Disc 106 contains the three Christmas pieces recorded in 1966 for a tire-company promotional LP, along with interviews—including an enthralling compilation of Szell comments hosted by WCLV Founder Robert Conrad. We offered this set as a thank you gift for membership in WCLV at the $100 a month Sustainer level.