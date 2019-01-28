© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

George Szell: The Complete Columbia Album Collection

Published January 28, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

George Szell: The Complete Columbia Album Collection (Sony 547185)

Our Recording of the Month for December 2018 was one for the ages: the Complete Columbia Album Collection of George Szell and the Cleveland Orchestra, compiled by Sony Classical for the orchestra’s Centennial.  106 CDs—106!  Each and every Szell-Cleveland Orchestra release from 1947 to 1969, including some recordings that haven’t aired on WCLV in decades!  Disc 106 contains the three Christmas pieces recorded in 1966 for a tire-company promotional LP, along with interviews—including an enthralling compilation of Szell comments hosted by WCLV Founder Robert Conrad.  We offered this set as a thank you gift for membership in WCLV at the $100 a month Sustainer level.

 