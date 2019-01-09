WCLV Program Guide 01-09-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP. 100 Judy Dines, flute; Hassan Anderson, oboe; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Joshua Hood, bassoon; Amanda Collins, French horn; Terrence Wilson, piano Gateways Music Festival, Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester, NY Music: 18:53

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per Sua Altezza Reale di Sassonia, RV 576 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:20

Valerie Coleman: Rubispheres No. 1 Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago IL Music: 13:32

Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Play Azica 71287 Music: 04:18

Antonin Dvorak: Mazurek Op. 49 Scott St. John, violin ROCO St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:55

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat major, Op. 148, D. 897 Sasha Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Domo, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:27

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville TN Music: 24:58

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:44 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 Op 25 German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 27:13

02:30:28 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 26:37

02:59:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 45:36

03:48:50 Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony 'Variations on Appalachia Waltz' Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop OMAC 12 32:29

04:23:13 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 32:06

04:58:38 Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 20:37

05:22:52 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 # 3 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 22:55

05:47:21 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Osian Ellis, harp Melos Ensemble Decca 4785437 10:24

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:37 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 3:42

06:14:42 Maurice Ravel: Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 8:31

06:24:52 John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 7:35

06:34:03 Ari Pulkkinen: Angry Birds: Main Theme London Philharmonic Andrew Skeet X5 Group 114 3:14

06:41:45 Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 Op 43 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra George Szell Philips 4788977 9:21

06:52:50 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 4:50

06:58:02 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:02

07:05:31 Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41 Cristina Ortiz, piano Fine Arts Quartet Naxos 572904 6:42

07:14:58 Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 8:54

07:25:43 William Grant Still: Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 4:02

07:31:25 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 4:54

07:41:58 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 9:44

07:54:39 Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849 4:42

08:07:47 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 Op 47 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 7:26

08:17:43 Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1025 6:22

08:25:58 James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47

08:31:11 Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 2:53

08:39:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 8:02

08:47:28 Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute Lucas Harris, lute Tafelmusik 1001 3:47

08:52:35 Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 3:25

08:56:29 Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 4:19

09:07:32 Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 14:30

09:26:39 Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 6:57

09:35:43 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30

09:41:45 George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:24

09:47:31 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

09:54:09 Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse Op 17 Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 4:00

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 2:18

10:04:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

10:07:38 Claude Debussy: Estampes Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 14:20

10:23:17 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:48

10:31:21 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:43

10:37:39 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 4 Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:32

10:47:56 Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5185 23:31

11:13:01 Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52637 12:22

11:26:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 K 137 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 12:19

11:40:58 Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique Op 3 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 471197 11:23

11:53:35 Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 444827 4:32

12:06:25 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture Op 30 RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 11:19

12:19:51 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 WAB 107 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 09:43

12:31:42 Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

12:40:26 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13

12:50:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 7:07

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 30:49

13:34:09 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 18:23

13:53:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:16

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 43 in A-flat Major, HOB XVI/43 Movement 3 Presto Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Album: Haydn: Piano Sonatas Vol 1 Hyperion 67554 Music: 4:27

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 in G Major, Op. 76, Mp. 1, Hob.III:75 Jasper String Quartet Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, NY Music: 21:20

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Brandon Baxter, Hastings NE

Olivier Messiaen: Un sourire (A Smile) Los Angeles Philharmonic Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 9:58

Antonin Dvorak, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Sonatina for violin and piano, Op. 100; ii: Larghetto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Patricia Zander, piano Album: Kreisler, Paganini: Works Sony 37280 Music: 4:32

Frederic Chopin, arr. Auguste Franchomme: 3 pieces de Chopin Prelude Op. 28, No. 9 Andantino from Ballade No. 2, Op. 38 Marche Funebre Louise Dubin, cello; Raphael Pidoux, cello; Gauthier Boutin, cello; Philippe Muller, cello Salle Gaveau, Salle Gaveau, Paris, France Music: 10:42

Antonin Dvorak: The Water Goblin Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 20:36

Traditional, arr. The Danish String Quartet: Minuet No. 60 in A Major The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 02:39

Traditional, arr. The Danish String Quartet: Staedelil/The Dromer The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 05:35

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:19 Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade Stephen Hough, piano (Eng.born Australian 1961- "huff") Hyperion 68139 5:21

16:06:36 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie Kotaro Fukuma, piano (Jap. 1982- CIPC Gold 2003) Hortus 113 3:28

16:13:21 John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 11:06

16:28:32 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

16:36:24 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 3 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 8:03

16:36:35 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo from Viola Concerto Victoria Chiang, viola (Amer. Peabody, Aspen faculty) Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Naxos 572162 4:14

16:42:27 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 3 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 8:03

16:52:45 Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 3:16

16:57:57 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:13

17:05:02 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets RV 537 Benjamin Raymond, trumpet Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:28

17:14:26 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54

17:27:00 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 8:05

17:39:42 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 5:19

17:46:39 Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:07

17:53:23 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:05

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:18 John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite Op 44 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 12:09

18:22:56 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:05

18:30:17 Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 4:03

18:35:58 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

18:54:49 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox Gillian Knight, contralto Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 3:37

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 K 132 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 16:30

19:20:28 Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

19:58:20 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:29

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Quire Cleveland and Les Délices, in concert at Lakewood Congregational Church, December 22, 2018

Michel Corrette: Noels sur les instruments

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Dialogues inter Angelos et Pastores

Anonymous (arr Ross Duffin): Traditional Noels

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Midnight Mass for Christmas Eve

21:29:28 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 25:41

21:55:30 Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne Clara Rottsolk, soprano Les Délices Délices 2012 4:37

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the Morehouse College Glee Club, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King., Jr.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:40 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:07:32 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 5:42

23:13:15 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 4:06

23:18:41 John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 9:56

23:28:38 Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 9:12

23:38:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 BWV 1055 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 4:54

23:43:15 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 5:52

23:49:07 George Balanchine: Valse lente Lera Auerbach, piano (b.1973 Russia Bis 1502 3:36

23:53:14 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

23:56:50 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:07