WCLV Program Guide 01-09-2019
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-09-2019

Published January 9, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP. 100 Judy Dines, flute; Hassan Anderson, oboe; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Joshua Hood, bassoon; Amanda Collins, French horn; Terrence Wilson, piano Gateways Music Festival, Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester, NY Music: 18:53

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per Sua Altezza Reale di Sassonia, RV 576 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:20

Valerie Coleman: Rubispheres No. 1 Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago IL Music: 13:32

Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Play Azica 71287 Music: 04:18

Antonin Dvorak: Mazurek Op. 49 Scott St. John, violin ROCO St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:55

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat major, Op. 148, D. 897 Sasha Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Domo, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:27

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville TN Music: 24:58

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:44  Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 Op 25    German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 27:13

02:30:28  Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces Op 12   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3177 26:37

02:59:25  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68    Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 45:36

03:48:50  Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony 'Variations on Appalachia Waltz'     Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop OMAC 12 32:29

04:23:13  Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring     Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 32:06

04:58:38  Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 20:37

05:22:52  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 # 3  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 22:55

05:47:21  Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro    Osian Ellis, harp Melos Ensemble  Decca 4785437 10:24

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:37  Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36    Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 3:42

06:14:42  Maurice Ravel: Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit'    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 8:31

06:24:52  John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23    New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 7:35

06:34:03  Ari Pulkkinen: Angry Birds: Main Theme     London Philharmonic Andrew Skeet X5 Group 114 3:14

06:41:45  Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 Op 43    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra George Szell Philips 4788977 9:21

06:52:50  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 4:50

06:58:02  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator'     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:02

07:05:31  Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41   Cristina Ortiz, piano Fine Arts Quartet  Naxos 572904 6:42

07:14:58  Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 8:54

07:25:43  William Grant Still: Bayou Home    Alexa Still, flute   Koch Intl 7192 4:02

07:31:25  Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse'    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460247 4:54

07:41:58  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314    Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 9:44

07:54:39  Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43    Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9849 4:42

08:07:47  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 Op 47   Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 7:26

08:17:43  Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade     Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1025 6:22

08:25:58  James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47

08:31:11  Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance    Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 2:53

08:39:19  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 8:02

08:47:28  Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute    Lucas Harris, lute Tafelmusik 1001 3:47

08:52:35  Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 3:25

08:56:29  Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme    Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet  Mercury 481217 4:19

09:07:32  Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3    Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 14:30

09:26:39  Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31     Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 6:57

09:35:43  George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down    Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30

09:41:45  George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:24

09:47:31  George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

09:54:09  Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse Op 17   Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 4:00

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:39  Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March     Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 2:18

10:04:15  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

10:07:38  Claude Debussy: Estampes    Stephen Hough, piano  Hyperion 68139 14:20

10:23:17  Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:48

10:31:21  Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets &    Wallace Collection  Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:43

10:37:39  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 4  Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:32

10:47:56  Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3     Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5185 23:31

11:13:01  Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral'    Glenn Gould, piano   Sony 52637 12:22

11:26:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137  K 137  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 12:19

11:40:58  Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique Op 3    Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 471197 11:23

11:53:35  Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons     London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 444827 4:32

12:06:25  Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture Op 30    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 11:19

12:19:51  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7  WAB 107  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 09:43

12:31:42  Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves'     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

12:40:26  Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13

12:50:13  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35   Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 7:07

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:42  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante  K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 30:49

13:34:09  Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 18:23

13:53:48  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:16

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 43 in A-flat Major, HOB XVI/43 Movement 3 Presto Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Album: Haydn: Piano Sonatas Vol 1 Hyperion 67554 Music: 4:27

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 in G Major, Op. 76, Mp. 1, Hob.III:75 Jasper String Quartet Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, NY Music: 21:20

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Brandon Baxter, Hastings NE

Olivier Messiaen: Un sourire (A Smile) Los Angeles Philharmonic Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 9:58

Antonin Dvorak, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Sonatina for violin and piano, Op. 100; ii: Larghetto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Patricia Zander, piano Album: Kreisler, Paganini: Works Sony 37280 Music: 4:32

Frederic Chopin, arr. Auguste Franchomme: 3 pieces de Chopin Prelude Op. 28, No. 9 Andantino from Ballade No. 2, Op. 38 Marche Funebre Louise Dubin, cello; Raphael Pidoux, cello; Gauthier Boutin, cello; Philippe Muller, cello Salle Gaveau, Salle Gaveau, Paris, France Music: 10:42

Antonin Dvorak: The Water Goblin Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 20:36

Traditional, arr. The Danish String Quartet: Minuet No. 60 in A Major The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 02:39

Traditional, arr. The Danish String Quartet: Staedelil/The Dromer The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 05:35

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:19  Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade    Stephen Hough, piano (Eng.born Australian 1961-  "huff")   Hyperion 68139 5:21

16:06:36  Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie    Kotaro Fukuma, piano (Jap. 1982-  CIPC Gold 2003)   Hortus 113 3:28

16:13:21  John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 34    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 11:06

16:28:32  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

16:36:24  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 3  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 8:03

16:36:35  Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo from Viola Concerto    Victoria Chiang, viola (Amer.  Peabody, Aspen faculty) Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Naxos 572162 4:14

16:52:45  Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme    Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 3:16

16:57:57  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte     Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:13

17:05:02  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets  RV 537 Benjamin Raymond, trumpet Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:28

17:14:26  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54

17:27:00  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod    Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 8:05

17:39:42  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 5:19

17:46:39  Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 3:07

17:53:23  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 6:05

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:18  John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite Op 44    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 12:09

18:22:56  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:05

18:30:17  Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture     Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 4:03

18:35:58  Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite  TWV 55:G10  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

18:54:49  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox    Gillian Knight, contralto Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 3:37

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:57  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19  K 132  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 16:30

19:20:28  Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

19:58:20  Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:29

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS:   Quire Cleveland and Les Délices, in concert at Lakewood Congregational Church, December 22, 2018

Michel Corrette: Noels sur les instruments

Marc-Antoine Charpentier:  Dialogues inter Angelos et Pastores

Anonymous (arr Ross Duffin):  Traditional Noels

Marc-Antoine Charpentier:  Midnight Mass for Christmas Eve

21:29:28  William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 106 25:41

21:55:30  Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne    Clara Rottsolk, soprano Les Délices  Délices 2012 4:37

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the Morehouse College Glee Club, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King., Jr.

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:40  Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda'     Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:07:32  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 5:42

23:13:15  William Byrd: Ave verum corpus    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 106 4:06

23:18:41  John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23    New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 9:56

23:28:38  Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 9:12

23:38:21  Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4  BWV 1055 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 4:54

23:43:15  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 5:52

23:49:07  George Balanchine: Valse lente    Lera Auerbach, piano (b.1973 Russia   Bis 1502 3:36

23:53:14  Stephen Paulus: The Road Home    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

23:56:50  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 3:07

 

 