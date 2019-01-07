Bruckner: Symphonies Nos. 4 'Romantic' & 7
Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 - Wagner: Lohengrin Prelude —Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Andris Nelsons (DeutGram 4797577)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 - Wagner: Siegfried’s Funeral March —Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Andris Nelsons (DeutGram 4798494)
For the first time ever, two Recordings of the Week! These are the second and third releases in a projected Bruckner cycle for DG by the Latvian conductor Andris Nelsons, who is very busy these days. He’s recording a Shostakovich cycle with his other orchestra, the Boston Symphony, also for DG. Andris Nelsons brings youthful energy, fluidity and rhythmic impulse to Bruckner’s massive works, while leaving room for their monumental blocks of sounds, giving these works a completely new flavor. By including selected orchestral works by Wagner in the Bruckner Symphony Cycle, his idea is to demonstrate the influences but more importantly their differences, for clearly the two composers could not have been more disparate in character. The Seventh Symphony was released in May 2018, while the Fourth’s release in February marked the 275 th anniversary of the Gewandhausorchester, and the beginning of Nelsons’ tenure as its 21st Gewandhauskapellmeister.