© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV program Guide 12-04-2018

Published December 4, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gabriel Faure: Lady of the Castle in Her Tower Susann McDonald, harp Album: Harp Spectacular: Susann McDonald Klavier 1100 Music: 4:21

Emmanuel Chabrier: Espana, Rhapsodie Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 6:15

Gabriel Faure: Quintet for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello in D minor, Op. 89 Orion Weiss, piano; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 30:43

Dmitri (arr. Alexander Freudenthal): Galop, from 'Moscow, Cheryomushki' Freudenthal Yiddish Orchestra; Alexander Freudenthal, conductor Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:24

Alexander Freudenthal: White Klezmer (Based on "White Christmas") Freudenthal Yiddish Orchestra; Alexander Freudenthal, conductor Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:50

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams Movement 1 Before Evelyne Luet, piano Album: Chamber Music of Aaron Jay Kernis Phoenix 142 Music: 4:32

Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:56Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10 Alexander Kerr, violin; James Ehnes; violin Rebecca Albers, viola; Edward Arron, cello

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:48

John Lennon & Yoko Ono (arr. Jake Shimabukuro & Robert Thurston): Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele Album: Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 4:40

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:39  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80163 34:11

02:38:28  Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite Op 39    NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 22:19

03:02:13  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59  H 16:49 Paul Lewis, piano Harm Mundi 902371 22:52

03:29:21  John Rutter: Magnificat    Patricia Forbes, soprano City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 114 37:08

04:08:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17  K 453 Mitsuko Uchida, piano (Jap.-Eng. 1948-  MITS koh oo CHEE duh) Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 32:35

04:44:31  Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'  BWV 225 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 16:31

05:04:08  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46534 43:33

05:49:15  Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue  BWV 565 Helmut Walcha, organ (Ger. 1907-1991 (blind from age 19))   DeutGram 4796018 9:23

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:32  Traditional: Patapan     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44

06:14:57  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune     Hot Club of San Francisco  Azica 72241 5:05

06:23:51  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 6:10

06:35:53  Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 6:01

06:47:36  William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Agnus Dei    Ora Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:30

06:51:20  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Valse    Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Erato 557829 1:16

06:57:22  John N. Klohr: Billboard March     Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:01

07:01:51  Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet    Mark Calder, trumpet New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:10

07:12:00  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet  D 803 Robert Marcellus, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 6:08

07:22:46  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41

07:32:20  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61 # 5  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 3:19

07:41:32  Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

07:50:00  Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel    Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet  Mercury 481217 4:04

08:05:47  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 2:41

08:14:38  John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars     Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 5:40

08:25:26  Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain    Apollo's Fire Ensemble Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 5:02

08:35:02  Johann Pachelbel: Canon     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429390 4:07

08:45:33  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27    CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 8:19

09:03:15  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury Op 32    Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 3:48

09:12:48  Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak     London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 5:57

09:35:22  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:06

09:43:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23    Emil Gilels, piano   DeutGram 4795448 7:52

09:51:22  Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night    Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:30

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:23  Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:53

10:13:28  Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings    John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 5:48

10:25:02  Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115    Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 6:35

10:40:20  Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:43

10:50:15  Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:04

11:07:12  Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9  BWV 878 Hélène Grimaud, piano (Fr. 1969-   eh LEHN  gree MOH)   DeutGram 12504 6:37

11:20:06  Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39    NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 5:35

 

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:30:06  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

11:30:38  Lowell Mason: Joy to the World    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:05

11:32:43  Traditional: The First Nowell     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:59

11:36:42  Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 4:29

11:41:12  Traditional: Fum, fum, fum    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:20

11:44:47  Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

11:48:25  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26

11:51:52  John Rutter: Nativity Carol    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:10

11:56:02  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

11:56:04  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

 

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:09:44  Traditional: Patapan     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44

12:20:16  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.3 Op 39    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:47

12:32:51  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31    St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 6:34

12:46:22  Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 3:35

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:08:04  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1  K 207 Isaac Stern, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 66475 20:49

13:36:03  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 5:33

13:48:43  Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 9:32

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Sinfonia No. 9 and Three-Part Sinfonia No. 12 Jeffery Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jauchzet frohlocket, from 'Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Swedish Radio Chorus; Swedish Radio Orchestra; Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 08:10

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 8 Movement 2 and 3 (selected movements) JACK Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:46

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC Music: 23:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major Movement 2 Allegretto Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Album: Prokofiev: The Sonatas for Piano Bridge 9298 Music: 04:14

Johannes Brahms, arr Frederich Hermann: Hungarian Dances: No. 4, No. 2, No. 1 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Ruth Boden, cello; Jay and Sandy Mauchley, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 11:22

Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare (The Son of the Virgin) Los Romeros Album: Christmas With Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 02:26

William James Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Los Romeros Album: Christmas With Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 01:41

Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol Alex Bigney, harp Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 00:55

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op. 63 Gil Shaham, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic Lionel Bringuier, conductor The Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 26:20

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:56  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 Op 46 # 5  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 3:17

16:12:11  Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 6:29

16:25:23  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

16:26:46  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

16:34:44  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Bergamasca     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:08

16:46:21  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 6:15

17:05:38  André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon    Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 2:51

17:12:53  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 7:31

17:24:48  Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant    Vienna Boys' Choir Schubert Akademie  DeutGram 23692 2:13

17:34:56  Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo     Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 4:34

17:46:34  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo'    Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 6:09

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33  K 319  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 18:56

18:31:49  Gary Ruschman: Pat-a-Drummer     Cantus  Cantus 1211 4:31

18:38:21  Sir John Tavener: Awed by the Beauty     Cantus  Cantus 1211 4:18

18:44:53  Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4796018 9:42

18:56:52  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata  KK 79 Sergei Babayan, piano  ProPiano 224506 2:06

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:29  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 550875 14:22

19:18:55  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 37:21

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:14  Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song Op 111    Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 19:44

20:22:31  François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8    Sir James Galway, flute London Mozart Players Sir James Galway RCA 63701 17:11

20:41:43  Morton Gould: Chorale & Fugue in Jazz     Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 16:19

21:02:58  Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture     Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

21:18:57  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 494 Carol Wincenc, flute Emerson String Quartet  DeutGram 431770 6:49

21:27:29  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'God Save the King'  WoO 78 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 7:23

21:37:36  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser  S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano   DeutGram 4779525 10:32

21:50:40  Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto Op 35   Nicola Benedetti, violin Czech Philharmonic Jakub Hrusa DeutGram 4764092 35:31

22:28:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 Op 57   Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 20:36

22:51:27  E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters    Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:46  John Rutter: Candlelight Carol    Capella SF  Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:12

23:06:58  John Field: Nocturne No. 18    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 5:25

23:12:21  Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Romanza Op 19    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 5:57

23:19:28  Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens    Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 8:30

23:27:58  Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 8:01

23:37:03  Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77    Chamber Music Soc Linc Center  Delos 3152 8:16

23:45:19  Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano OberlinMus 1604 3:18

23:48:37  Felix Mendelssohn: Jagdlied Op 59 # 6 Cleveland State Univ. Chorale  Brian Bailey WCLV 32211 3:18

23:56:12  Pauline Viardot-Garcia: Berceuse    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 2:34

 

 

 