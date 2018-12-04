WCLV program Guide 12-04-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gabriel Faure: Lady of the Castle in Her Tower Susann McDonald, harp Album: Harp Spectacular: Susann McDonald Klavier 1100 Music: 4:21

Emmanuel Chabrier: Espana, Rhapsodie Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 6:15

Gabriel Faure: Quintet for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello in D minor, Op. 89 Orion Weiss, piano; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 30:43

Dmitri (arr. Alexander Freudenthal): Galop, from 'Moscow, Cheryomushki' Freudenthal Yiddish Orchestra; Alexander Freudenthal, conductor Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:24

Alexander Freudenthal: White Klezmer (Based on "White Christmas") Freudenthal Yiddish Orchestra; Alexander Freudenthal, conductor Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:50

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams Movement 1 Before Evelyne Luet, piano Album: Chamber Music of Aaron Jay Kernis Phoenix 142 Music: 4:32

Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:56Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10 Alexander Kerr, violin; James Ehnes; violin Rebecca Albers, viola; Edward Arron, cello

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:48

John Lennon & Yoko Ono (arr. Jake Shimabukuro & Robert Thurston): Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele Album: Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 4:40

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80163 34:11

02:38:28 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 22:19

03:02:13 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 H 16:49 Paul Lewis, piano Harm Mundi 902371 22:52

03:29:21 John Rutter: Magnificat Patricia Forbes, soprano City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 114 37:08

04:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Mitsuko Uchida, piano (Jap.-Eng. 1948- MITS koh oo CHEE duh) Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 32:35

04:44:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' BWV 225 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 16:31

05:04:08 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46534 43:33

05:49:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue BWV 565 Helmut Walcha, organ (Ger. 1907-1991 (blind from age 19)) DeutGram 4796018 9:23

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:32 Traditional: Patapan Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44

06:14:57 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

06:23:51 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 6:10

06:35:53 Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 6:01

06:47:36 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Agnus Dei Ora Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:30

06:51:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Valse Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 1:16

06:57:22 John N. Klohr: Billboard March Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:01

07:01:51 Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet Mark Calder, trumpet New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:10

07:12:00 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet D 803 Robert Marcellus, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 6:08

07:22:46 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41

07:32:20 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo Op 61 # 5 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 3:19

07:41:32 Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

07:50:00 Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 4:04

08:05:47 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 2:41

08:14:38 John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 5:40

08:25:26 Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain Apollo's Fire Ensemble Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 5:02

08:35:02 Johann Pachelbel: Canon Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390 4:07

08:45:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 8:19

09:03:15 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury Op 32 Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 3:48

09:12:48 Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 5:57

09:35:22 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:06

09:43:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448 7:52

09:51:22 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:30

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:23 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:53

10:13:28 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 5:48

10:25:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 6:35

10:40:20 Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:43

10:50:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:04

11:07:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 BWV 878 Hélène Grimaud, piano (Fr. 1969- eh LEHN gree MOH) DeutGram 12504 6:37

11:20:06 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 5:35

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:30:06 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

11:30:38 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:05

11:32:43 Traditional: The First Nowell Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:59

11:36:42 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 4:29

11:41:12 Traditional: Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:20

11:44:47 Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

11:48:25 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26

11:51:52 John Rutter: Nativity Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:10

11:56:02 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

11:56:04 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:09:44 Traditional: Patapan Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44

12:20:16 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.3 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:47

12:32:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31 St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 6:34

12:46:22 Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 3:35

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:08:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 K 207 Isaac Stern, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 66475 20:49

13:36:03 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 5:33

13:48:43 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 9:32

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Sinfonia No. 9 and Three-Part Sinfonia No. 12 Jeffery Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jauchzet frohlocket, from 'Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Swedish Radio Chorus; Swedish Radio Orchestra; Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 08:10

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 8 Movement 2 and 3 (selected movements) JACK Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:46

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC Music: 23:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major Movement 2 Allegretto Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Album: Prokofiev: The Sonatas for Piano Bridge 9298 Music: 04:14

Johannes Brahms, arr Frederich Hermann: Hungarian Dances: No. 4, No. 2, No. 1 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Ruth Boden, cello; Jay and Sandy Mauchley, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 11:22

Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare (The Son of the Virgin) Los Romeros Album: Christmas With Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 02:26

William James Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Los Romeros Album: Christmas With Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 01:41

Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol Alex Bigney, harp Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 00:55

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op. 63 Gil Shaham, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic Lionel Bringuier, conductor The Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 26:20

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:56 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 Op 46 # 5 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 3:17

16:12:11 Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 6:29

16:25:23 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

16:26:46 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

16:34:44 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Bergamasca Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:08

16:46:21 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 6:15

17:05:38 André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 2:51

17:12:53 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 7:31

17:24:48 Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant Vienna Boys' Choir Schubert Akademie DeutGram 23692 2:13

17:34:56 Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 4:34

17:46:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 6:09

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 K 319 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 18:56

18:31:49 Gary Ruschman: Pat-a-Drummer Cantus Cantus 1211 4:31

18:38:21 Sir John Tavener: Awed by the Beauty Cantus Cantus 1211 4:18

18:44:53 Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4796018 9:42

18:56:52 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata KK 79 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 2:06

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:29 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 550875 14:22

19:18:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 37:21

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:14 Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song Op 111 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 19:44

20:22:31 François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 Sir James Galway, flute London Mozart Players Sir James Galway RCA 63701 17:11

20:41:43 Morton Gould: Chorale & Fugue in Jazz Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 16:19

21:02:58 Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

21:18:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 494 Carol Wincenc, flute Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 431770 6:49

21:27:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'God Save the King' WoO 78 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 7:23

21:37:36 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525 10:32

21:50:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto Op 35 Nicola Benedetti, violin Czech Philharmonic Jakub Hrusa DeutGram 4764092 35:31

22:28:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 Op 57 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 20:36

22:51:27 E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:46 John Rutter: Candlelight Carol Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:12

23:06:58 John Field: Nocturne No. 18 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:25

23:12:21 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Romanza Op 19 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 5:57

23:19:28 Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 8:30

23:27:58 Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 8:01

23:37:03 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152 8:16

23:45:19 Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano OberlinMus 1604 3:18

23:48:37 Felix Mendelssohn: Jagdlied Op 59 # 6 Cleveland State Univ. Chorale Brian Bailey WCLV 32211 3:18

23:56:12 Pauline Viardot-Garcia: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:34