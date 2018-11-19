WCLV Program Guide 11-19-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live - Callisto Quartet live from Mixon Hall

Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in c D 703 ‘Quartettsatz’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 14 in G K 387

Béla Bartók: String Quartet No. 6

21:38:08 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 Op 64 # 5 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 18:09

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

René Touzet: Zapateo Cubano Elena Casanova, piano

René Touzet: Dancita Nos. 1-3 Elena Casanova, piano

Giuseppe Verdi: Act III, scene and aria from "La forza del destino" Plácido Domingo, baritone (Carlo); Gianluca Buratto, bass (chirugo) Valencia Community Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado

Joaquin Malats: Serenata española David Russell, guitar

Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña, Op. 165, No. 3 David Russell, guitar

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (Suite sobre cantos gallegos) (1899) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Pablo Gonzalez

Antonio Vivaldi: "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet

Francisco Mignone: Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)

Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' (1902)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)

John Powell: Five Virginian Folk Songs (1938)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegretto from String Sextet 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your (1936)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 (1787)

Bernard Herrmann: The Ghost and Mrs. Muir: Prelude & Finale (1947)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)

Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)

Gene Pritsker: Variations on 'Sakura, Sakura' (2010)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 19 (1765)

Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno (1772)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata (1846)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Antonio Rosetti: Symphony (1787)

Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite (1836)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)

James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme (1994)

Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Cello Sonata Op. 65: Movement 2 Scherzo Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano

Nicolò Paganini: 24 Caprices: Nos. 16, 17 Augustin Hadelich, violin Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Chris Brubeck: No Borders Canadian Brass; Lexington Philharmonic; Scott Terrell, conductor Lexington Philharmonic, Otis Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, KY

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Johannes Brahms): Chaconne, for Piano Left Hand Inon Barnatan, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Richard Wagner: Magic Fire Music from Die Walküre Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor

Florence Price: from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint Julie Coleman, violin; Eva Cappelletti Chao, violin; Phillipe C. Chao, viola; Judith McIntyre Galecki, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Richard Wagner: Overture and "Venusberg Music" from Tannhäuser (Paris version) The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: The Last Rose of Summer Phoenix Avalon, violin Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Promenade (1989)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio (1742)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (c.1740)

Don Gillis: Requiem for a Hero from Symphony No. 10 (1967)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 (1739)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

César Franck: Psyché and Eros (1888)

Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano (1973)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Leopold Kozeluch: Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1784)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day'

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Fantasy 'Wanderer' (1822)

Alfredo Casella: Italia (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' (1847)

Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Anonymous: Lamento di Tristano (c.1350)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)