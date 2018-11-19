WCLV Program Guide 11-19-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live - Callisto Quartet live from Mixon Hall
Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in c D 703 ‘Quartettsatz’
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 14 in G K 387
Béla Bartók: String Quartet No. 6
21:38:08 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 Op 64 # 5 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 18:09
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
René Touzet: Zapateo Cubano Elena Casanova, piano
René Touzet: Dancita Nos. 1-3 Elena Casanova, piano
Giuseppe Verdi: Act III, scene and aria from "La forza del destino" Plácido Domingo, baritone (Carlo); Gianluca Buratto, bass (chirugo) Valencia Community Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado
Joaquin Malats: Serenata española David Russell, guitar
Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña, Op. 165, No. 3 David Russell, guitar
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (Suite sobre cantos gallegos) (1899) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Pablo Gonzalez
Antonio Vivaldi: "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet
Francisco Mignone: Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)
Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)
Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' (1902)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)
John Powell: Five Virginian Folk Songs (1938)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegretto from String Sextet 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your (1936)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 (1787)
Bernard Herrmann: The Ghost and Mrs. Muir: Prelude & Finale (1947)
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)
Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)
Gene Pritsker: Variations on 'Sakura, Sakura' (2010)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
César Cui: Orientale (1893)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 19 (1765)
Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno (1772)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata (1846)
Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)
Antonio Rosetti: Symphony (1787)
Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite (1836)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)
James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme (1994)
Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)
E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Frederic Chopin: Cello Sonata Op. 65: Movement 2 Scherzo Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano
Nicolò Paganini: 24 Caprices: Nos. 16, 17 Augustin Hadelich, violin Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Chris Brubeck: No Borders Canadian Brass; Lexington Philharmonic; Scott Terrell, conductor Lexington Philharmonic, Otis Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, KY
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Johannes Brahms): Chaconne, for Piano Left Hand Inon Barnatan, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Richard Wagner: Magic Fire Music from Die Walküre Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor
Florence Price: from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint Julie Coleman, violin; Eva Cappelletti Chao, violin; Phillipe C. Chao, viola; Judith McIntyre Galecki, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Richard Wagner: Overture and "Venusberg Music" from Tannhäuser (Paris version) The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: The Last Rose of Summer Phoenix Avalon, violin Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Promenade (1989)
Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio (1742)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (c.1740)
Don Gillis: Requiem for a Hero from Symphony No. 10 (1967)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 (1739)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
César Franck: Psyché and Eros (1888)
Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano (1973)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Leopold Kozeluch: Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1784)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day'
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Fantasy 'Wanderer' (1822)
Alfredo Casella: Italia (1910)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' (1847)
Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)
Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Anonymous: Lamento di Tristano (c.1350)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)
George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)
Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)