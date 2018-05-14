Karl Jenkins: Symphonic Adiemus —London Philharmonic Choir; Adiemus Symphony of Europe/Karl Jenkins (Decca 274260 )

This album marks the beginning a multi record deal between Sir Karl Jenkins, the most performed living composer, and Decca Records. It was released September 29, 2017 – the same day the work received its world premiere in London. Jenkins’s whole catalogue of recordings, including his popular work The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace also moves to Decca from starting December 2018. Symphonic Adiemus presents twelve numbers from the Adiemus series in brand new scorings for SATB choir and full symphony orchestra. Since it was first heard in 1994, Adiemus has been something of a sensation worldwide almost certainly because of its unique combination of classical principles and the flavors of world and ethnic music. Symphonic Adiemus includes numbers from the first three albums – Songs of Sanctuary, Cantata Mundi and Dances of Time.