© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Visions of Prokofiev

Published April 2, 2018 at 11:30 PM EDT
Lisa Batiashvili. Photo: Sammy Hart / DG
Lisa Batiashvili. Photo: Sammy Hart / DG

Visions of Prokofiev —Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Yannick Nezet-Seguin (DeutGram 4798529)

Following her acclaimed album of the Tchaikovsky & Sibelius Violin Concertos, Lisa Batiashvili releases Visions of Prokofiev, a new album with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.  The album features Prokofiev’s two violin concertos as well as select movements from his famous ballets Cinderella and Romeo and Juliet, and the music for The Love for Three Oranges, newly arranged for solo violin and orchestra by Lisa’s father, Tamás Batiashvili.  In a chat with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell, Lisa said, “Prokofiev’s fantasy has no limits. He has one of the most incredible imaginations and visions.”

 

 