Visions of Prokofiev —Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Yannick Nezet-Seguin (DeutGram 4798529)

Following her acclaimed album of the Tchaikovsky & Sibelius Violin Concertos, Lisa Batiashvili releases Visions of Prokofiev, a new album with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The album features Prokofiev’s two violin concertos as well as select movements from his famous ballets Cinderella and Romeo and Juliet, and the music for The Love for Three Oranges, newly arranged for solo violin and orchestra by Lisa’s father, Tamás Batiashvili. In a chat with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell, Lisa said, “Prokofiev’s fantasy has no limits. He has one of the most incredible imaginations and visions.”