The Ultimate Classical Christmas Album of All Time —Various Artists (Sony 87771)

Does this two-CD set live up to its hyperbolic title? Seasonal nostalgia abounds with recordings from The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Philadelphia Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Leonard Bernstein, Eugene Ormandy, Plácido Domingo, Emma Kirkby, Frederica von Stade, Pinchas Zukerman, Jean-Pierre Rampal, E, Power Biggs, the Taverner Consort, guitarist John Williams…and that’s just disc one. So, yes, it does deliver! There are 43 selections in all. Some are old friends and some you may discover for the first time. We’ll be featuring these selections all through the holiday season.