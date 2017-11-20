Beethoven: Piano Concertos Nos. 3 & 5 ‘Emperor’—Norman Krieger, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic/JoAnn Falletta (Decca 4815583)

Here’s a release that prompts a double-take from the average classical music fan: the Buffalo Philharmonic…on Decca? Colin Anderson, writing for ClassicalSource.com, says of this anomaly: “My understanding is that this release is currently only available in South Korea and also direct from the Buffalo Philharmonic. No doubt, the artists involved hope for an international release (the 481 number) and to complete their Beethoven Piano Concerto cycle.” Mr. Anderson continues: “This coupling has much to recommend it. Very well recorded and, for all that the tapings are ten years apart, consistently so (the mastering was done only in April 2017) – spacious yet focused and with good balance between piano and orchestra. Indeed the very naturalness of sound – one could be at the concerts captured here – is reflected in the performances.” Norman Krieger is an American pianist and a professor at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University; the Buffalo Philharmonic needs no introduction to the WCLV audience since they hear recordings by the BPO all the time. The recording of the Third Concerto dates from 2004, the Fifth from 2015. [The link sends you to the Buffalo Philharmonic website.]