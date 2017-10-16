Beethoven: Piano Sonatas No. 3, No. 14 ‘Moonlight’, No. 23 ‘Appassionata’, No. 26 ‘Les Adieux’, No. 32; Thirty-two Variations on an Original Theme—Yevgeny Kissin (DeutGram 4797581)

After a break of 25 years, Evgeny Kissin has signed a new exclusive contract with the Yellow Label. The partnership resumes with the release of Beethoven, Kissin’s first solo recital recording in over a decade. With a program handpicked by Kissin from recitals given over the past decade, the 2-CD album features Piano Sonatas No.14 Op.27 No.2, “Moonlight” and No.23 Op.57, “Appassionata,” as well as 32 Variations in C minor and the Sonata No.32 Op 111, the composer’s final work in the genre. Says the pianist, "These recordings were made in the moment of performance," observes the pianist. "Live recordings always surpass studio albums for me, because I feel more inspired when playing for an audience. It means a lot to me to be able to share the spirit of that live experience with others."