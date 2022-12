Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 — Berlin State Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Decca 4789353)

Mark Satola, WCLV host:

“Sir Edward Elgar remains one of the Edwardian era’s most profound musical thinkers, and his two completed symphonies stand at the zenith of his accomplishments. Daniel Barenboim’s long familiarity with these scores make a strong case for Elgar’s inclusion in the ranks of the very greatest Late-Romantic composers.”

