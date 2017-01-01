Best of 2016: Royal Harp Strings

Royal Harp Strings—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players & English Chamber Orchestra/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051)

Jacqueline Gerber, Host of WCLV’s First Program:

“Aside from the attractiveness of the performances and musical choices, the emotional underpinning of this CD is that it is Claire Jones’s second disc after being diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, a debilitating condition which tends to have a long and incomplete recovery.”

Featured Wed 1/4, Wed 1/25