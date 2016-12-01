The Tchaikovsky Project: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’ & Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture— Czech Philharmonic/Semyon Bychkov (Decca 4830656)

Cementing a new relationship with Decca Classics, the Czech Philharmonic embarks on a cycle of Tchaikovsky’s Symphonies under the baton of Semyon Bychkov. This first release in the series showcases Tchaikovsky’s last symphony, the Pathétique, paired with the Romeo & Juliet Overture Fantasy. This release marks the start of Decca’s first Tchaikovsky cycle in nearly 40 years, and future recordings – covering all Tchaikovsky’s Symphonies, Piano Concertos, and other orchestral works – will follow. Gramophone likes the disc very much, the Guardian gives a so-so review, but in his very Russian, very personal and passionate approach to Tchaikovsky, Bychkov does not aim to please everybody, nor should he.

Featured Fri 12/2, Tue 12/13, Thu 12/22