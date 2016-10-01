Tchaikovsky Complete Works for Violin & Orchestra—Jennifer Koh, violin; Odense Symphony/Alexander Vedernikov (Çedille 166)

Strings Magazine calls Jennifer Koh’s new album of Tchaikovsky “remarkable… thoughtful and vibrant.” The Oberlin grad won Musical America’s 2016 Instrumentalist of the Year award. Before that, she received top prize in the 1994 Tchaikovsky International Competition in Moscow, where she won three special prizes, including best performance of the Tchaikovsky concerto. This is Jennifer Koh’s eleventh album for Cedille Records and her previous record String Poetic, was nominated for a Grammy Award. Interestingly, she arranges the works on this disc in chronological order: Sérénade mélancolique first, followed by the Valse-Scherzo, and then the Violin Concerto. Rounding out the program are the three pieces called Souvenir of a Beloved Place, the Meditation, Scherzo and Mélodie.

Featured Wed 10/5, Fri 10/14, Tue 10/26