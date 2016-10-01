Enescu, Dvorák, Schumann

Enescu: Impressions of Childhood; Dvorák: Romantic Pieces; Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2—Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano (Ars Produktion 38536)

You know violinist Caroline Goulding from her many appearances on WCLV, including performances at CIM (where she studied with Paul Kantor and Joel Smirnoff), shows like Performance Today and From the Top, and then there’s that Telarc CD of American pieces she recorded with Chris O’Riley when she was still in school. Since then she has been a recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2011, has won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions and was awarded the Helen Armstrong Violin Fellowship in 2009. That she’s on the threshold of an important international career is confirmed by this impressive professional debut CD. Her accompanist is the young German pianist Danae Dörken and together they have gotten inside these pieces, exploring mostly dark, haunted spaces—especially in the Schumann Sonata—but sensitive as well to the moments of quiet beauty and even hard-won triumph.

