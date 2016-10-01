© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Danse Macabre (October)

Published October 1, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

Danse Macabre—Montreal Symphony/Kent Nagano (Decca 4830396)

In time for Halloween, this release features new recordings of some usual suspects for All Hallows Eve: Saint-Saëns’s Danse Macabre, Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, and Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.  Newer additions to classical music’s spooky pantheon are here too: Dvorak’s The Noonday Witch and Balakirev’s Tamara. Rounding out the program is Charles Ives’s Hallowe’en, possibly composed on April Fools’ Day 1907, and more trick than treat: two minutes of musical hijinks (in four different keys!) ending with an operatic send-up. We’ll feature the disc on October 31 st—naturally—and in November as well.

Featured Mon 10/31