Philips Classics - The Stereo Years (Philips 4788977)

Released last year, this 50-CD collection of analogue albums represents the heyday of the Philips classical label, driven by a real passion for great natural sound. There was a firm belief within the label's team that recording technique was there to serve the music - the musicians had their own views about how any given piece should be interpreted and how it should sound; the recording team's job was to grasp that vision and make it a reality. This recording philosophy, combined with great artistry and visionary repertoire policy, created a special chapter in the history of classical music recordings that still inspires artists, sound engineers and collectors alike.

Included are some of Philips greatest analogue albums, presented with original artwork, plus a 200-page booklet documenting the history of the label. And there are personal reminiscences by key members of the Philips team, plus a note by former Philips producer David Cairns.

The 50 CDs are arranged in order of artists’ names, and what artists! Violinist Salvatore Accardo, pianist Claudio Arrau, mezzo-soprano Janet Baker, the Beaux Arts Trio, pianist Alfred Brendel, tenor José Carreras, conductors Sir Colin Davis and Bernard Haitink, and we’re only through the H’s!

