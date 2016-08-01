Beethoven Triple Concerto & 3 Overtures —Giuliano Carmignola, violin, Sol Gabetta, cello; Dejan Lazic, piano; Basel Chamber Orchestra/Giovanni Antonini (Sony 376362)

For Beethoven’s famous Triple Concerto Op. 56, famed cellist Sol Gabetta teams up with friends violinist Giuliano Carmignola, soloist of the Venice Baroque Orchestra, Dejan Lazic, the young Croatian pianist, and Giovanni Antonini, conductor of the Basel Chamber Orchestra. This album also features three of Beethoven's overtures, Prometheus, Egmont and Coriolan. Reviewers have raved: “Sol Gabetta gives a wonderfully lyrical account of the Triple Concerto's all-important cello role. Antonini and his Basel chamber players are prompt and sympathetic” from Gramophone Magazine. And from The Guardian: “…something of a dream team: characterful, distinctive and focused on the same thing. They can be dynamic and crisply propulsive together, but this performance has a lightness of touch that in the finale spills over into playfulness and wit.”

Featured Thu 8/4, Mon 8/15, Wed 8/24