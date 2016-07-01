Beethoven: The Early String Quartets—Cypress String Quartet (Avie 2348)

The Cypress String Quartet was WCLV’s first guest ensemble to go on the air live from the KeyBank Studio in the Idea Center, so it’s bittersweet to reflect that this is the final season for the ensemble. The San Francisco-based quartet is disbanding after 20 years. The good news is this two-CD set completes their cycle of Beethoven’s mighty quartets. For the past several seasons, the Cypresses have immersed themselves in performing Beethoven on tours throughout the United States and Europe and it shows in their masterful playing. The ensemble’s website makes special mention of the insightful program notes for this set, written by Jan Swafford, author of Beethoven: Anguish and Triumph.

Featured Wed 7/6, Fri 7/15, Tue 7/26