Vivaldi—Les Violons du Roy/Mathieu Lussier (Atma 2602)

Mathieu Lussier, Associate Conductor of Les Violons du Roy, leads this colorful program showcasing the astonishing virtuosity of the Quebec-based ensemble that plays on modern instruments but incorporates historically-informed performance practices. Concertmaster Pascale Giguére takes solos in three concertos written for the famous Court Orchestra in Dresden, and her colleagues Pascale Gagnon, Noëlla Bouchard, Maud Langlois, Michelle Seto and Véronique Vychytil sets strings afire in two concertos for four violins from Vivaldi’s Opus 3. Those Dresden concertos feature Sophie Larivière & Caroline Tremblay, recorders; Marjorie Tremblay & Kirsten Zander, oboes; Julia Harguindey, bassoon; and Louis-Philippe Marsolais & Louis-Pierre Bergeron, horns. (By the way, among the musicians just identified, I count five last names of notable players in the NHL.) Rounding out the disc is the overture to a Vivaldi opera premiered in 1720, La verità in cimento [Truth in Contention] and the familiar C-Major Double Trumpet Concerto with soloists Benjamin Raymond and Marianne Boies. Kudos all around!

