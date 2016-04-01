The Menuhin Century—Yehudi Menuhin, violin (Warner Classics)

Warner Classics celebrates Yehudi Menuhin's legacy with The Menuhin Century, available on April 22, the 100th anniversary of his birth. The box set contains 80 CDs in five themed boxes, 11 DVDs and a hardback book. As a musician, as a man of ideals, and as a citizen of the world, Yehudi Menuhin made an extraordinary mark on his era. The Menuhin Century draws on the 70-year relationship between the violinist and the record company HMV/EMI, a collaboration that produced some 300 discs. The Menuhin Century spans the 53 years from 1929 to 1982, and its focus is on the violinist’s landmark interpretations and recordings never before released, so the set offers a voyage of discovery both to Menuhin aficionados and to music-lovers experiencing his artistry for the first time. The great musician was born in New York, but spent much of his life in Europe and died in 1999 in Berlin, where he was due to conduct a concert. It was in Berlin 70 years earlier, in 1929, that Albert Einstein heard the young Menuhin play and exclaimed: “Now I know there is a God in heaven!” (Note: the link does not send you to ArkivMusic.com.)

