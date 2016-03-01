Royal Harp Strings—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players & English Chamber Orchestra/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051)

Until 2013, the career trajectory of Welsh harpist Claire Jones had been straight up: performing for Queen Elizabeth at 16, official Harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2007-2011, and in 2012, playing at her own wedding to Royal Academy of Music classmate Chris Marshall. Then she was diagnosed with ME, or chronic fatigue syndrome, and so began a long struggle back from that misunderstood but nonetheless debilitating disease. Her 2015 disc, Journey: Harp to Sooth the Soul was a tribute to music which aided her recovery and some self-therapy continues on Royal Harp Strings, released this month, particularly in two pieces written by her husband: Heartstrings and especially Bluestone, inspired by long walks through Ms. Jones’s native Welsh countryside.

Featured Tue 3/8, Thu 3/17, Mon 3/28