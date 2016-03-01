Carl Philippe Emanuel Bach: Symphonies —Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/Rebecca Miller (Signum 395)

ArkivMusic awards this disc 10’s in Artistic and Sound Quality, so click through for the enthusiastic review from Robert Levine of ClassicsToday.com. And here’s what Geoffrey Norris of The Telegraph had to say when this disc was released in the UK last year: “Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach’s symphonies are rarely less than startling. Harmonically, rhythmically and in terms of texture and instrumental color they possess a boldness that renders them musically interesting as well as historically significant in signaling the way from the Baroque to the Classical eras. Here the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment under the spirited direction of Rebecca Miller plays five of CPE Bach’s symphonies, calling on that “historically aware” timbre and manner of performance in which the OAE specializes and also finding the music’s pulse and heart.” Rebecca Miller is the Oberlin grad whose recording with the Royal Northern Sinfonia of music by George Frederick Bristow was a WCLV Choice CD last year.

Featured Mon 3/7, Wed 3/16, Fri 3/25