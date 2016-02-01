111 - The Collector's Edition

111—Various Deutsche Grammophon Artists (DeutGram 4795448)

In October, 2009 the heritage classical label Deutsche Grammophon observed its imminent 111 th birthday (on December 6 th) with the release of a 55-disc retrospective of some of the most distinguished recordings in their vast catalogue. The discs are arranged not alphabetically-by-composer, not chronologically, but in order of the artist’s last name. So, Disc 1 is Claudio Abbado’s Hungarian Dances by Brahms, Disc 2 is the Amadeus Quartet performing Beethoven, Disc 3 is Martha Argerich playing Chopin, and so it goes. (And we’re not yet out of the A’s!) Then in 2010, DG one-upped itself and released a 56-disc set arranged exactly the same way! In all, 111 CDs to celebrate 111 years of recording history! Then last year, the two sets were combined into one oversized, instant-classical-music-collection-in-a-box, and that is the set we’re offering as a thank-you gift for new WCLV members in February 2016. It’s fun just to thumb through the CDs in each volume of ‘111’ because you never know which fantastic artist you’ll encounter next. Here’s one sequence from Vol.2: Wilhelm Furtwängler—Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, Elina Garanca—‘Aria Cantilena’—Emil Gilels—Brahms Concerto No. 1 (desert island Brahms!), Carlo Maria Giulini—Fauré Requiem, Osvaldo Golijov—‘Ayre’, with Dawn Upshaw. This is just an amazing collection!

