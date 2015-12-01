Merry Christmas from Vienna —Vienna Boys’ Choir (DeutGram 23692)

The little tykes in the ensemble that represents one of Austria’s major cultural exports are back with a new collection of holiday material, most of it in the popular vein. The boys are at their best in traditional carols, many of which have been arranged by their artistic director Gerald Wirth. Some of the pop arrangements (like Let It Snow, and John Lennon’s Happy Christmas) border on the bizarre and don’t really connect to the inherent charm of the Vienna Boys’ Choir. The one exception is a smile-inducing version of Jingle Bell Rock, of all things! The choir is accompanied by its own orchestra, the Schubert Akademie, plus a Viennese brass ensemble called phil Blech Wien, and a small jazz group fancifully named Wiener Wunder Allerlei.

