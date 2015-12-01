Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 ‘Reformation’, Ruy Blas Overture, Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage —London Symphony/Gardiner (LSO Live 775)

Click through for Simon Thompson’s rave about this spring release from the London Symphony’s in-house label, LSO Live. Here are excerpts: “I welcomed warmly John Eliot Gardiner’s LSO recording of Mendelssohn’s Scottish symphony and said that I couldn’t wait for the next instalment in his series. Here it is, and it isn’t disappointing. In fact, it showcases Gardiner’s forensic method of working and his very good relationship with the LSO.” This is actually a 2-disc set with a Blu-ray disc providing a high-definition view of the program!

