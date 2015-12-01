© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5

Published December 1, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 ‘Reformation’, Ruy Blas Overture, Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage —London Symphony/Gardiner (LSO Live 775)

Click through for Simon Thompson’s rave about this spring release from the London Symphony’s in-house label, LSO Live. Here are excerpts: “I welcomed warmly John Eliot Gardiner’s LSO recording of Mendelssohn’s Scottish symphony and said that I couldn’t wait for the next instalment in his series. Here it is, and it isn’t disappointing. In fact, it showcases Gardiner’s forensic method of working and his very good relationship with the LSO.” This is actually a 2-disc set with a Blu-ray disc providing a high-definition view of the program!

Featured Wed 12/2, Fri 12/11, Thu 12/29

 