Light of Gold —Cappella SF/Ragnar Bohlin (Delos 3485)

This Christmas CD is from the newest choral ensemble in the City by the Bay, Capella SF, led by Ragnar Bohlin who has been Chorus master for the San Francisco Symphony since 2007. The program is a nice mix of the old and new, from a few selections that were previously recorded by Delos in 1998 for the SFS Chorus’s Christmas by the Bay album to some arrangements brought by conductor Bohlin from his native Sweden. There are also two holiday pieces by David Conte: an arrangement of Patapan and his setting of O magnum mysterium; the busy Mr. Conte was in town recently for a Franklin Cohen premiere of another of his new pieces. The name of the album comes from Eric Whitacre’s Lux aurumque which receives a luminous performance.

Featured Thu 12/3, Mon 12/14, Wed 12/23