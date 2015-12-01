A Festival of Fucik —Royal Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi (Chandos 5158)

It was 30 years ago that this orchestra and conductor recorded the Dvorák symphonies for Chandos, and now they’re back with music by another famous Czech musician. Bandmaster Julius Fucik (whose name inevitably brings to mind—at least for those of us in radio—an FCC language admonition) is best known for the Florentine March and the famous Entry of the Gladiators, the 20 th century circus theme. This collection of orchestral works includes those and other marches, plus polkas, concert overtures and tuneful waltzes like Winter Storms, Danube Legends and Little Ballerinas. There’s even a so-called American march entitled The Mississippi River!

Featured Tue 12/1, Thu 12/10, Mon 12/21, Wed 12/30