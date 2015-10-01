Serenade: The Love Album —Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony/Keith Lockhart (eOne 7792)

Here is an exploration of love in all its dimensions, featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade after Plato’s ‘Symposium’ and ten world premieres from seven living composer-arrangers. Bernstein’s work is based on a reading of Plato’s Symposium, in which seven ancient Greek philosophers debate the meaning of love. Anne Akiko Meyers, a champion of living composers, commissioned seven renowned composer-arrangers to create ten works for violin and orchestra from love-inspired music from stage, film and the Great American Songbook to pair with the Serenade. The London Symphony and conductor Keith Lockhart join Anne in this recording whose release coincides with Anne’s own parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.

Featured Tue 10/6, Thu 10/15, Mon 10/26