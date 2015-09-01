Vivaldi Concertos for 2 Cellos; Piazzolla: Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar —Julian & Jiaxin Lloyd-Webber, cellos; European Union Chamber Orchestra/Hans-Peter Hofmann (Naxos 573374)

This disc marks Julian Lloyd Webber’s final recording project, due, unfortunately, to a neck injury. In it, he and his wife play Antonio Vivaldi’s only concerto for two cellos (RV 531), plus Mr. Lloyd Webber’s arrangements of five other Vivaldi works that sound very much as if they had been originally written for two cellos. The ‘encore’ is the middle movement—Milonga—from Astor Piazzolla’s 1985 Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar, again arranged by Julian Lloyd Webber. As David R. Dunsmore of MusicWeb International says in his ArkivMusic.com review, “It is sad if this is to be Julian Lloyd Webber’s last record but if it is, he is signing off in some style.”

