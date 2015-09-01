Fugue State —Alan Feinberg, piano (Steinway 30034)

Pianist Alan Feinberg says of his latest Steinway project: “ Fugue State features music of two generations of composers from the era of the High Baroque. While the composers each have unique and intriguingly personal styles, they share a compelling range of compositional techniques and musical ideas. They influenced each other in ways rarely presented in the piano world. This recording features some of the links and musical cross-pollination of these composers. And while fugues are generally not designed to surrender their secrets easily, there are many connections to be enjoyed by the avid listener.” This is a collection of Baroque ‘character pieces’ including fugues by Buxtehude, Domenico and Alessandro Scarlatti, Froberger and Handel, with the two Ricercare from Bach’s ‘A Musical Offering’.