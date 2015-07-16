© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-16-2015

Published July 16, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat major  Op 29 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite  92510
00:34:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram  4779525
01:28:00 00:33:45 Robert Schumann Davidsbündlertänze Op 6   Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas  90770
02:04:00 00:25:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20  Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4793449
02:31:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat major    Pacifica Quartet Cedille  82
02:58:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor  BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC  327
03:52:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.  7 in C sharp minor  Op 131  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  470528
04:24:00 00:29:05 Jean Sibelius String Quartet in D minor  Op 56   Daedalus Quartet Bridge  9202
04:55:00 00:24:16 Ferruccio Busoni Turandot Suite Op 41  Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony  53280
05:21:00 00:17:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81 Cleveland Orchestra  Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany  1325
05:40:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  444867
05:50:00 00:04:44 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Noctuelles   Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram  14764
05:56:00 00:03:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio   David Russell, guitar Telarc  80584

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:08:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 4   Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC  5230
06:18:00 00:05:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca  139230
06:26:00 00:05:24 Ludwig August Lebrun Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv  431821
06:40:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture  Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony  68468
06:55:00 00:01:43 John Philip Sousa March 'The Circumnavigators Club'  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
06:57:00 00:01:20 John Philip Sousa March 'The Triton Medley'  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
07:05:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from "William Tell" Overture  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80141
07:10:00 00:09:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite  John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie  2194
07:20:00 00:03:43 Sir Granville Bantock The Sea Reivers  Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion  66450
07:25:00 00:02:20 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet Azica  72216
07:30:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse  Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos  5122
07:40:00 00:04:39 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Tonight   Canadian Brass RCA  68633
07:45:00 00:03:42 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke   Canadian Brass RCA  68633
07:51:00 00:03:10 Anonymous Gigue-Duet from Concerto in D for Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM  7976
07:55:00 00:03:09 William Boyce Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2  Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  436761

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances  Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie  2159
08:15:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony  544071
08:30:00 00:07:26 Guillaume Dufay Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of  Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv  453477
08:36:00 00:02:22 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51  Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA  60434
08:40:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40  Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc  80392
08:55:00 00:05:29 Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma Tenderly & Autumn Leaves   Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music  7780
09:05:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G major  CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram  439895
09:25:00 00:06:31 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram  4792954
09:35:00 00:03:46 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21   Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms  867
09:55:00 00:03:30 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin; George Gershwin, piano Sony  60659

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:00:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March 'Esprit de Corps'  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
10:02:00 00:02:38 John Philip Sousa March 'The Loyal Legion'  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
10:05:00 00:08:16 George Frideric Handel Suite for Trumpet & Strings in D major  Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone Bibi Black, trumpet EMI  54620
10:13:00 00:04:20 Antonio Caldara Coriolanus: Overture Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Wallace Collection Nimbus  5079
10:17:00 00:03:45 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle   Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion  67515
10:21:00 00:14:04 Georges Bizet Variations chromatiques  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  131
10:51:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations  Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI  54858
11:20:00 00:09:05 Antonín Dvorák King and Charcoal Burner: Overture  Robert Stankovsky Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo  223272
11:31:00 00:07:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in B major    Martina Filjak, piano Naxos  572515
11:40:00 00:07:39 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos  559749
11:50:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Pierné Scherzo-Caprice in D major  Op 25 BBC Scottish Symphony Ronald Corp Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion  67348

BBC NEWS

12:11:00 00:05:42 John Philip Sousa The American Maid: Overture  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
12:19:00 00:06:02 Orlando Gibbons Pavan No. 16 in G minor    Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway  30019
12:27:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite  Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico  158
12:43:00 00:06:34 Eric Fenby Overture "Rossini on Ilkla Moor"  Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV  2126
12:51:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major  Op 49  Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV  657

BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor   Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779
13:40:00 00:17:31 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll  Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec  24224
14:00:00 00:01:59 John Philip Sousa March 'The Lambs'  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
14:02:00 00:02:32 John Philip Sousa Humoresque 'Listen to My Tale of Woe'  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
14:07:00 00:16:57 Václav Pichl Symphony in D major   Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos  9740
14:28:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14  Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC  5157
14:41:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away  David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos  553535
14:56:00 00:02:32 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  131
15:02:00 00:19:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor    Westhuizen Duo Westhuizen  2007
15:24:00 00:11:35 Anton Bruckner Overture in G minor   Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca  421593
15:30:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs  Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec  17109
15:47:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA  1032
15:56:00 00:01:31 Mario Broeders Vals criollo No. 3   Mirian Conti, piano Steinway  30010
15:58:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv  447644

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:08:00 00:01:14 Johann David Heinichen Allegro from Concerto Grosso in F major   Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  447644
16:13:00 00:10:05 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 7  Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca  417631
16:27:00 00:04:56 Geoffrey Burgon Robin Hood: Suite  Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  3010
16:34:00 00:05:04 Robert Fuchs Finale from Serenade No. 5 Op 53  Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos  572607
16:41:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram  4793449
16:51:00 00:03:57 John Philip Sousa March of the Royal Trumpets  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
16:57:00 00:02:27 Henry Purcell Duet "Sound the Trumpet" from "Come Ye Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Charles Brett, counter-tenor; John Williams, counter-tenor Erato  45123
17:05:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym  60
17:13:00 00:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from String Quintet No. 3 Tokyo String Quartet  Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA  60940
17:25:00 00:10:18 Heinrich Marschner Grand Festive Overture Op 78  Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo  223342
17:40:00 00:08:09 Eugène Ysaÿe Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca  433519
17:51:00 00:02:12 Eugène Ysaÿe Obsession from Solo Violin Sonata  No. 2   Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram  463483
17:56:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement'  Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis  630

DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:24:30 John Philip Sousa Fantasy 'The International Congress'  Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos  559730
18:36:00 00:03:43 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 7 in C sharp minor  Op 64   Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram  16606
18:42:00 00:03:28 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Gretchen am Spinnrade"   Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram  16606
18:48:00 00:07:43 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips  464531
18:56:00 00:03:14 György Cziffra Concert Etude No.  2   Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram  16606

KEY BANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52  Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis  1569
19:21:00 00:34:43 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major   Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic  2011

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:14:54 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle  Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live  516
20:19:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23 Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram  4793449
20:57:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E   Nelson Freire, piano Decca  4782728

21:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Minnesota Orchestra, Osmo Vänskä, conductor - Historic performance from Cuba

Alejandro García Caturla: Danzon
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite
Alejandro García Caturla: Danzon
Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña
Traditional: Sakkjarven Polka
Bonus: Maurice Ravel: Boléro –Eiji Oue (Reference 92)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7

 SSHH! THE QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  82849
23:08:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  60803
23:20:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43  Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi  907258
23:27:00 00:03:49 Eugène Ysaÿe Rêve d'enfant Op 14   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139
23:30:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child  Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport  85596
23:40:00 00:05:40 Benjamin Godard Berceuse from "Jocelyn"   Eroica Trio EMI  56482
23:45:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble  Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram  427640
23:55:00 00:03:34 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No.  1 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca  4782564

 

 

 