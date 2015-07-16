Program Guide 07-16-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 29 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

00:34:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

01:28:00 00:33:45 Robert Schumann Davidsbündlertänze Op 6 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

02:04:00 00:25:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

02:31:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat major Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

02:58:00 00:51:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mass in C minor BBC Symphony Orchestra David Robertson Laura Aikin, soprano; Emma Bell, soprano; Jeremy Ovenden, tenor; James Rutherford, bass; BBC Symphony Chorus BBC 327

03:52:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

04:24:00 00:29:05 Jean Sibelius String Quartet in D minor Op 56 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

04:55:00 00:24:16 Ferruccio Busoni Turandot Suite Op 41 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

05:21:00 00:17:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81 Cleveland Orchestra Richard King, horn; Jesse McCormick, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Members of Albany 1325

05:40:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

05:50:00 00:04:44 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Noctuelles Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

05:56:00 00:03:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:08:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

06:18:00 00:05:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

06:26:00 00:05:24 Ludwig August Lebrun Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

06:40:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

06:55:00 00:01:43 John Philip Sousa March 'The Circumnavigators Club' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

06:57:00 00:01:20 John Philip Sousa March 'The Triton Medley' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

07:05:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from "William Tell" Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

07:10:00 00:09:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

07:20:00 00:03:43 Sir Granville Bantock The Sea Reivers Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

07:25:00 00:02:20 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet Azica 72216

07:30:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

07:40:00 00:04:39 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Tonight Canadian Brass RCA 68633

07:45:00 00:03:42 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke Canadian Brass RCA 68633

07:51:00 00:03:10 Anonymous Gigue-Duet from Concerto in D for Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

07:55:00 00:03:09 William Boyce Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

08:15:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube" Op 314 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

08:30:00 00:07:26 Guillaume Dufay Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 453477

08:36:00 00:02:22 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

08:40:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40 Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392

08:55:00 00:05:29 Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma Tenderly & Autumn Leaves Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

09:05:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

09:25:00 00:06:31 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

09:35:00 00:03:46 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

09:55:00 00:03:30 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin; George Gershwin, piano Sony 60659

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:00:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March 'Esprit de Corps' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

10:02:00 00:02:38 John Philip Sousa March 'The Loyal Legion' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

10:05:00 00:08:16 George Frideric Handel Suite for Trumpet & Strings in D major Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone Bibi Black, trumpet EMI 54620

10:13:00 00:04:20 Antonio Caldara Coriolanus: Overture Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Wallace Collection Nimbus 5079

10:17:00 00:03:45 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

10:21:00 00:14:04 Georges Bizet Variations chromatiques Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

10:51:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858

11:20:00 00:09:05 Antonín Dvorák King and Charcoal Burner: Overture Robert Stankovsky Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223272

11:31:00 00:07:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in B major Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

11:40:00 00:07:39 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

11:50:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Pierné Scherzo-Caprice in D major Op 25 BBC Scottish Symphony Ronald Corp Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 67348

BBC NEWS

12:11:00 00:05:42 John Philip Sousa The American Maid: Overture Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

12:19:00 00:06:02 Orlando Gibbons Pavan No. 16 in G minor Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

12:27:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

12:43:00 00:06:34 Eric Fenby Overture "Rossini on Ilkla Moor" Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

12:51:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:37:55 César Franck Symphony in D minor Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

13:40:00 00:17:31 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

14:00:00 00:01:59 John Philip Sousa March 'The Lambs' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

14:02:00 00:02:32 John Philip Sousa Humoresque 'Listen to My Tale of Woe' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

14:07:00 00:16:57 Václav Pichl Symphony in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740

14:28:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

14:41:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

14:56:00 00:02:32 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

15:02:00 00:19:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor Westhuizen Duo Westhuizen 2007

15:24:00 00:11:35 Anton Bruckner Overture in G minor Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593

15:30:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

15:47:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from "Symphonic Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

15:56:00 00:01:31 Mario Broeders Vals criollo No. 3 Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

15:58:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:08:00 00:01:14 Johann David Heinichen Allegro from Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 447644

16:13:00 00:10:05 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 417631

16:27:00 00:04:56 Geoffrey Burgon Robin Hood: Suite Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3010

16:34:00 00:05:04 Robert Fuchs Finale from Serenade No. 5 Op 53 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

16:41:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

16:51:00 00:03:57 John Philip Sousa March of the Royal Trumpets Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

16:57:00 00:02:27 Henry Purcell Duet "Sound the Trumpet" from "Come Ye Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Charles Brett, counter-tenor; John Williams, counter-tenor Erato 45123

17:05:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

17:13:00 00:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from String Quintet No. 3 Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

17:25:00 00:10:18 Heinrich Marschner Grand Festive Overture Op 78 Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342

17:40:00 00:08:09 Eugène Ysaÿe Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

17:51:00 00:02:12 Eugène Ysaÿe Obsession from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483

17:56:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement' Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:24:30 John Philip Sousa Fantasy 'The International Congress' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

18:36:00 00:03:43 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 64 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

18:42:00 00:03:28 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Gretchen am Spinnrade" Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

18:48:00 00:07:43 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips 464531

18:56:00 00:03:14 György Cziffra Concert Etude No. 2 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

KEY BANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

19:21:00 00:34:43 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:14:54 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

20:19:00 00:36:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23 Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4793449

20:57:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

21:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Minnesota Orchestra, Osmo Vänskä, conductor - Historic performance from Cuba

Alejandro García Caturla: Danzon

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite

Alejandro García Caturla: Danzon

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña

Traditional: Sakkjarven Polka

Bonus: Maurice Ravel: Boléro –Eiji Oue (Reference 92)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7

SSHH! THE QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849

23:08:00 00:09:34 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

23:20:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:27:00 00:03:49 Eugène Ysaÿe Rêve d'enfant Op 14 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:30:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:40:00 00:05:40 Benjamin Godard Berceuse from "Jocelyn" Eroica Trio EMI 56482

23:45:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:55:00 00:03:34 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4782564