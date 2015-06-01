Meyerbeer: Overtures & Entr’actes from the French Operas – Robert le diable, L’Étoile du nord, Les Huguenots, L’Africaine, Dinorah & Le Prophète —New Zealand Symphony/Darrell Ang (Naxos 573195)

In his review of this disc on the ArkivMusic website, Dan Morgan of MusicWeb International says, “Reading some of the more fulsome comments and articles about [Singapore-born maestro Darrell Ang] confirms that the cult of celebrity is all-pervasive. At the very least it sets up expectations that will be hard to meet, but I suspect it’s more about selling youthful talent to a younger audience. That said, it’s entirely possible that the budding Karajan, Abbado or Bernstein might have been marketed in a similar fashion had they come to prominence in the age of social media. Idle musings aside, how does Ang shape up on the podium?” Mr. Morgan’s verdict: “Intoxicating performances, thrillingly recorded; Darrell Ang is one to watch.”

