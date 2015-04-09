Edward Burlingame Hill: Symphony No. 4; Concertinos Nos. 1 & 2; Divertimento —Anton Nel, piano; Austin Symphony/Peter Bay (Bridge 9443)

Edward Burlingame Hill is best known today as the teacher of composers Leonard Bernstein, Walter Piston, Roger Sessions, Randall Thompson, Virgil Thomson and Elliott Carter. Hill’s beautifully crafted compositions have fallen off the musical map, a point illustrated by the fact that this recording of his Symphony No. 4 was made following its world premiere performance in 2013, some 72 years after the work’s completion! In his day, Hill was performed regularly- between 1916 and 1949, the Boston Symphony performed his music on 85 occasions. Peter Bay, Anton Nel, and the Austin Symphony give us vivid performances of these fine scores.

