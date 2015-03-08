© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Michael Torke: Miami Grands

Published March 8, 2015 at 10:15 PM EDT
Michael Torke: Miami Grands—Miami Piano Circle, Georgi Danchev, conductor (Ecstatic 92251)
Michael Torke’s newest work takes listeners on an audio tour of Miami through a quintessentially American medium: ten grand pianos performing together. It’s a 21st century Monster Concert! “Each of the 12 movements of Miami Grands conveys not only a particular location, but a specific moment as well,” says Mr. Torke. “The journey spans a single day, from before dawn to after midnight. In every movement, a theme is pitted against a version of it twice as long (augmentation). Notes are corrected where the rules of counterpoint demand it. Most movements also incorporate a version of the theme half as long (diminution), yet still fits with it…What may appear to be radical in this piece is actually based in a quite traditional handling of materials. My aim, however, is to discover artistic possibilities rather than revisiting historical problems.”
