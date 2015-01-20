2014 Favorites: Above and Beyond

John Simna, Music Director, WCLV, chose this July Choice CD as one of his favorites from 2014:

Above and Beyond—‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 573121)

John Says: “Players in the top service bands are in the same league as major symphonic players.” Established classics such as Frederick Fennell’s edition of Percy Grainger’s Lincolnshire Posy sit alongside Paul Creston’s festive Celebration Overture. Copland’s pungent Emblems evokes ‘Amazing Grace’ in masterly fashion, while Mr. Schwarz himself contributes his own recent composition Above and Beyond, written especially for this band in recognition of its remarkable musicianship. There are also two works by Samuel Barber, Medea’s Dance of Vengeance and Commando March, plus Bernard Rands’ Ceremonial.

Featured Wed 1/21

