2014 Favorites: Lorin Maazel - The Cleveland Years

One of Robert Conrad's favorite releases of 2014 was featured in November:

Lorin Maazel: The Cleveland Years [Complete Decca Recordings] (Decca 4787779)

Says Robert: “Nineteen CDs of every Decca recording made by the late maestro here in Cleveland from 1972-1982, many of which have not ever been available on CD. Maazel’s Cleveland career was controversial, beginning with the unhappiness of the Orchestra members, who, in total, preferred another successor to George Szell. However, he quickly demonstrated that he was the best stick technician in the business. He knew how to get what he wanted. You may have not been happy with what he wanted, but he was a singular musician. He opened up the repertoire to many selections that had never been performed by the Orchestra, or at least for a long time. Of special interest are the first complete recordings of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, and Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet. A couple of other highlights: the complete score for Ravel’s Daphnis and Chloe (with the Orchestra Chorus), the Elgar Cello Concerto with Lynn Harrell, and the Berlioz Requiem. This is an album that documents ten significant years of The Cleveland Orchestra’s life.”

Featured Wed 1/14

