Recording of the Week

2014 Favorites: Lars-Erik Larsson Orchestral Works, Vol. 1

Published January 7, 2015 at 6:03 PM EST
larsson-manze_0.jpg
Mark Satola, host of WCLV Midday, says one of his favorites discs of 2014 was featured in August:
Lars-Erik Larsson Orchestral Works, Vol. 1—Helsingborg Symphony/Andrew Manze (CPO 777671)
English violinist and conductor Andrew Manze has been Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra in Sweden since 2006. This first volume of orchestral works by Swedish composer Lars-Erik Larsson includes his Symphony No.1 of 1928, music for Shakespeare’s A Winter’s Tale, a three-movement piece from 1949, Music for Orchestra, and the Lyric Fantasy from 1967.
Featured Thu 1/8