2014 Favorites: Play

Bill O'Connell, WCLV Program director, says his favorite CD from 2014 featured in February was Play—Jason Vieaux, guitar (Azica 71287)

Bill says: “Play celebrates Jason Vieaux’s 20th anniversary as a performer by featuring the Spanish, Mexican, South American, Cuban, French, and American classics that he has found to be universal audience favorites over the past two decades. Congratulations to Jason, Producer/Editor Alan Bise and Recording Engineer Bruce Egre for their 2015 Grammy nomination for Play!” (The link sends you to Jason Vieaux’s website.)

Featured Wed 1/7, Mon 1/19, Thu 1/29

