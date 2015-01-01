2014 Favorites: Eventide

Jenny Northern (WCLV Station Manager) says her favorite Choice CD from 2014, featured in August, was:

Eventide—Voces8 (Decca 20740)

Voces8 is a new ensemble of eight young singers from England who offer here a stunning debut! Their sure expression is given a contemporary edge in original arrangements from plainchant to Saving Private Ryan, as their perfectly blended sound is enhanced by haunting melodies for solo cello, harp and saxophone. The album evokes Eventide, that magical space between day and night, a time for unwinding, for finding the calm and solace. This disc recalls Jan Garbarek and the Hilliard Ensemble’s chart-topping Officium in the 90’s. The album’s track-list embraces everything from medieval plainsong to a transcription of John Williams’s Hymn to the Fallen, plus exquisite arrangements of Emeli Sandé’s Where I sleep and Second Eve by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, as well as Morten Lauridsen’s O magnum mysterium and recent scores by Eric Whitacre and Royal Wedding composer Paul Mealor.

Featured Tue 1/6, Fri 1/16, Wed 1/28

