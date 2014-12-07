Beethoven Symphonies 2 & 8—Orchestre Révolutionaire et Romantique/Sir John Eliot Gardiner (Soli Deo Gloria 721)

For their 25th anniversary, it looks as though Sir John Eliot Gardiner and his Orchestre Révolutionaire et Romantique are re-recording the Beethoven symphonies, this time live in the concert hall (London’s Cadogan Hall for this disc). Beethoven 5 and 7 have already been released on Sir John’s SDG label. It was only 20 years ago that Maestro Gardiner and the ORR were in the studio for DG/Archiv for one of the early period-instrument Beethoven cycles and it was a solid effort. These recent performances—perhaps because they’re captured live—sound more driven, with propulsive accents and tempos that are almost too fast but undeniably exciting. Happy Silver Anniversary ORR!

