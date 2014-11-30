Masterpieces in Miniature—San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (SFS Media 60)

In honor of their twentieth season together, Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony share a collection of short orchestral works on the in-house label SFS Media. Masterpieces in Miniature includes Henry Litolff’s Scherzo from Concerto symphonique No. 4 featuring pianist Yuja Wang, Gustav Mahler’s Blumine, Charles Ives’s The Alcott’s arranged by Henry Brant for A Concord Symphony, Gabriel Fauré’s Pavane, Claude Debussy’s La Plus que lente, Franz Schubert’s Entracte No. 3 from Rosamunde, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise, Antonín Dvorák’s Legend No. 6, Jean Sibelius’s Valse triste, Frederick Delius’s On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring, Edvard Grieg’s The Last Spring, Léo Delibes’s Cortège de Bacchus from Sylvia, all recorded live in performance at Davies Symphony Hall. A promotional video about Masterpieces in Miniature can be viewed on the SF Symphony’s YouTube channel here.

Featured Mon 12/1, Wed 12/10, Fri 12/19, Tue 12/30

