Lorin Maazel: The Cleveland Years (Decca 4787779)

Nineteen CDs of every Decca recording made by the late maestro here in Cleveland from 1972-1982! Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, the Berlioz Requiem, the four Brahms Symphonies, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade with Daniel Majeske, Harold in Italy with Robert Vernon, Franck’s D minor Symphony, the Elgar Cello Concerto and Tchaikovsky Rococo Variations with Lynn Harrell, plus colorful works by Verdi, Debussy, Respighi, Scriabin and Ravel…they’re all here! The set celebrates one of the most prolific and technically dazzling conductors of his era, and a significant figure in the history of The Cleveland Orchestra. The set is available at ArkivMusic starting November 10th.

Featured All Month!

