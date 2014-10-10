Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 18 & 19—Uchida; Cleveland Orchestra (Decca 4786763)

Here’s Classic FM’s headline in August: “One of the greatest pianists of our time returns to two marvelous Mozart concertos.” John Suchet continues: “Lauded as one of today's finest Mozart interpreters, Mitsuko Uchida continues her series of his great piano concertos, performed with the Cleveland Orchestra which she directs from the keyboard. This latest live recording combines Mozart's B flat Major Concerto, No. 18 and the F Major Concerto, No. 19, two of the great series he wrote in Vienna in the mid-1780s. As should be expected, Uchida brings grace and flair to her performance. The Cleveland Orchestra too, with which Uchida has a truly tangible rapport, provide superbly subtle support.”

