© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Joshua Bell - Bach

Published September 30, 2014 at 8:53 PM EDT
bell-bach.jpg
bell-bach.jpg

Bach: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2; Chaconne—Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields (Sony 308779)
As follow up to last-year’s acclaimed all-Beethoven recording, Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell continues as Music Director and Conductor of the world-renowned Academy of St Martin in the Fields. On their new collaboration, he conducts mostly from the concertmaster’s chair in an all-Bach program, featuring the two violin concertos and the mighty Chaconne as arranged by Felix Mendelssohn. Movements from Bach Suites round out the disc. Joshua Bell is the first American and first person to hold the title of Music Director since Sir Neville Marriner formed the orchestra in 1958.
Featured Wed 10/1, Fri 10/10, Tue 10/21, Thu 10/30