Joshua Bell - Bach

Bach: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2; Chaconne—Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields (Sony 308779)

As follow up to last-year’s acclaimed all-Beethoven recording, Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell continues as Music Director and Conductor of the world-renowned Academy of St Martin in the Fields. On their new collaboration, he conducts mostly from the concertmaster’s chair in an all-Bach program, featuring the two violin concertos and the mighty Chaconne as arranged by Felix Mendelssohn. Movements from Bach Suites round out the disc. Joshua Bell is the first American and first person to hold the title of Music Director since Sir Neville Marriner formed the orchestra in 1958.

