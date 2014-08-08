Lars-Erik Larsson Orchestral Works, Vol. 1—Helsingborg Symphony/Andrew Manze (CPO 777671)

English violinist and conductor Andrew Manze has been Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra in Sweden since 2006. This first volume of orchestral works by Swedish composer Lars-Erik Larsson includes his Symphony No.1 of 1928, music for Shakespeare’s A Winter’s Tale, a three-movement piece from 1949, Music for Orchestra, and the Lyric Fantasy from 1967.

