Dvorak & Janacek

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 & Janácek: Jenufa Suite—Pittsburgh Symphony/Manfred Honeck (Reference 710)

The Pittsburgh Symphony’s broadcast season just ended here on WCLV, so here’s a chance to continue listening to this great ensemble, and what a recording! Click through to the ArkivMusic website to read the rave review by David Hurwitz of ClassicsToday.com; he says Manfred Honeck is “…a conductor who loves the music, who has genuine ideas about how it should go and what it reveals, who leads a great orchestra in a performance that makes us listen to the piece afresh, and who reaffirms our belief not just in this particular work but in what it means to be a ‘classic’.” And fans of the music of Leos Janácek (and there must be many more in our audience after the Cleveland Orchestra’s recent production of The Cunning Little Vixen) also have Honeck’s beautiful ‘conceptualization’ of a suite from the opera Jenufa.

Featured Wed 8/6, Fri 8/15, 8/26

